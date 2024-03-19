MSP: Home invasion suspect dead after being shot by trooper in Coldwater

COLDWATER, Mich. — A home invasion suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Branch County.

The incident happened on Lucky Drive in Coldwater Monday night, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told troopers were requested to serve an arrest warrant to 32-year-old Richard Wilkinson at his home. The man confronted them “with an AR-style rifle” when they arrived.

MSP says one member of its Emergency Support team fired at Wilkinson, killing him. That trooper has since been placed on leave per department protocol while the First District Investigative Response Team investigates.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with MSP.

