MSP: Coldwater inmate's mother arrested for smuggling drugs into prison

COLDWATER, Mich. — A Branch County inmate's mother is in custody for allegedly smuggling drugs into a prison late last year.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 34-year-old Brandon Eugene Haggart, an inmate at Lakeland Correctional Facility, was scheduled for a visit with his mother, 65-year-old Cheryl Louise Haggart, on Nov. 29, 2022.

Cheryl was reportedly joined by an adult woman. They are both residents of Rosebush.

We’re told Cheryl reportedly gave Brandon a face mask with suboxone strips hidden inside.

After their visit, MSP says corrections officers located the drugs on Brandon’s person during a search.

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) reviewed the surveillance footage and pinpointed the handoff but the mother and friend were already gone, troopers explain.

MSP says a warrant was issued for Cheryl’s arrest but she eluded authorities. Brandon was charged for his alleged role in the meanwhile.

Months later, authorities say Cheryl was taken into custody last Tuesday in Midland. She was subsequently lodged in the Branch County Jail and charged with two felonies.

