Michigan Lottery player wins $25k per year for life

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life.

This is the 13th time a Michigan Lottery player has won a lifetime prize in the game this year, according to a news release Friday.

Michigan Lottery

Winners can either collect their prize through $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or through a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was bought at the Super Liquor II located at 487 W. Chicago St. in Coldwater, matching the five white balls drawn Thursday night – 08-10-17-38-48.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836 to claim their prize at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Lucky for Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.