Man suffers facial injuries after deer runs into car

Posted at 4:39 PM, Apr 19, 2021
GIRARD, Mich. — A 61-year-old Hanover man sustained facial injuries after hitting a deer with his car Monday morning in Branch County.

Sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched about 6:35 a.m. to Girard Road west of Girard, a news release said.

Deputies say Mark Myers was westbound on Girard Road as a deer was running north and ran into the side of the vehicle, hitting the driver’s side window.

Myers wasn’t seriously injured.

He was taken to Promedica Hospital by Lifecare Ambulance for facial injuries due to glass breakage.

