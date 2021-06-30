Man sentenced to at least 42 months in prison in buggy crash case

COLDWATER, Mich. — A man has been sentenced in connection to a car crash involving a buggy, which killed three children last year.

Tyler Frye was charged with multiple counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and felony firearm.

He pled guilty to one count of operating while intoxicated causing death – a 15-year felony, according to Branch County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Stempien.

Before entering his plea, Frye entered into a “Cobb’s Agreement” with the court for a 42-month to 15-year prison sentence, which the prosecuting attorney approved.

Frye was sentenced to this amount of time in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The prosecuting attorney’s office says it considered several factors, including the victims’ position, age of the case, strength of the case, potential sentence and the defendant’s history.

Based on Frye’s history and the facts of the case, the prosecuting attorney says, the 42-month minimum sentence is comparable to the likely minimum sentencing guideline range if Frye had been convicted at a jury trial, and within the middle of the sentencing guidelines for the charges he had pled guilty to.

READ MORE: Suspect charged in buggy crash that killed 3 children