Man kicks MSP patrol vehicle during arrest, damages it

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man caused damage to a Michigan State Police vehicle when he kicked the windshield after getting arrested earlier this month.

Marshall Post troopers responded about 8 p.m. on July 3 to a vehicle in a ditch on Adolph Road near Francisco Road in Union Township, according to a news release Thursday.

When arriving troopers found the vehicle – a passenger car – in the ditch, they found a man standing next to it and determined he was under the influence of a substance other than alcohol.

They also determined he was the driver the vehicle traveling south on Adolph Road before losing control, crossing the centerline and ultimately crashing into the ditch.

After the driver was examined by a drug recognition expert, he was arrested, handcuffed and placed in a patrol vehicle.

MSP says that while the man was in the front passenger seat, he used his feet to kick the windshield, causing it to crack.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Holland, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs and malicious destruction of police property.

He was lodged at the Branch County Jail.

MSP withheld his name pending arraignment.