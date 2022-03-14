Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIBranch

Actions

'I was shocked. I still am!': Branch County woman wins $500,000 playing Michigan Lotto instant game

03.08.22-Wild-Time-Supreme-IG-389-500000-Anonymous-Branch-County.jpg
Michigan Lottery
03.08.22-Wild-Time-Supreme-IG-389-500000-Anonymous-Branch-County.jpg
Posted at 9:07 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 09:07:47-04

LANSING, Mich. — A Branch County woman won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Supreme instant game.

The woman is choosing to remain anonymous, but she bought her winning ticket at PS Food Mart on East Chicago Street in Coldwater.

“I don’t typically play Wild Time Supreme, but I liked the color of the ticket, so I decided to buy two of them,” said the 34-year-old player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw what I’d won, I was completely shocked. I still am!

“It feels like such a blessing to win. This prize could not have come at a better time,” the player said.

The 34-year-old winner says she plans to save her winnings.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot