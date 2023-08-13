Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIBranch

Actions

I-69 finally reopens after semi explodes in Branch County

SEMI EXPLODE 08132023.jpg
Michigan State Police
The remains of a semi that exploded on Interstate 69 in Branch County
SEMI EXPLODE 08132023.jpg
Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 12:56:20-04

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police have reopened Interstate 69 to traffic after a semi-truck exploded Saturday evening.

At 5:20 p.m. Saturday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall post responded to a report of an incident involving a semi on southbound I-69 near East Central Road in Branch County's Ovid Township.

The investigation revealed that a semi transporting paint was southbound on I-69 when it caught fire and then exploded. There were no injuries during the incident.

I-69 was initially closed to traffic in both directions due to debris crossing from the southbound into the northbound lanes. The northbound lanes were subsequently reopened, but southbound I-69 remained closed for hours due to the environmental hazard and cleanup.

The southbound lanes were eventually reopened at 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

The Coldwater Police Department and Coldwater Fire Department assisted MSP at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward