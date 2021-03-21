Hit-and-run in Union City leaves one with a personal injury

UNION CITY, Mich. — According to Branch County Sheriff’s office, someone was struck by a passing SUV on N. Broadway in Union City.

Witnesses report that Robert Cook, 59, had “just stepped from his pickup, to pick up some items left along the curb” before being struck by a black SUV, clean, with a white sticker on the hatch.

This accident remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Branch County Sheriff’s Office.

Cook was transported to a local hospital, the Branch County Sheriff’s office reports.