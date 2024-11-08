Grand Rapids woman in custody following smuggling attempts at Lakeland Correctional

COLDWATER, Mich. — A woman was arrested after troopers say multiple people tried to smuggle contraband into a Branch County prison.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the incident occurred at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater. The material did not make it into the hands of inmates.

We’re told similar incidents occurred into early 2024.

A 24-year-old Grand Rapids woman was taken into custody Friday on charges related to the incident, according to MSP.

