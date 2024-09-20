Watch Now
Gear failure prompts emergency landing at Branch County Airport

The Branch County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday's fatal crash.
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — No injuries were reported after a plane executed an emergency landing in Coldwater Township Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at Branch County Airport shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told deputies, firefighters and medical professionals responded to reports of a plane experiencing mechanical issues. The pilots were unable to lower the twin-engine aircraft’s landing gear during a test run.

The issue arose on the way back to the airport, BCSO explains.

Deputies say the pilots landed the plane on its belly and away from the runway. They were unharmed but the propellers — and possibly the undercarriage — sustained minor damages.

