Driver in 2019 fatal buggy crash pleads guilty

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — The driver charged with killing three children in a buggy crash two years ago has pled guilty to operating while intoxicated causing death, according to the Branch County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Tyler Frye, 21, reportedly crashed his vehicle into an Amish buggy on Kelly Road in June 2019, which we’re told resulted in the deaths of two children on scene with a third succumbing to injuries later in the hospital.

The prosecuting attorney's office says the charge is a 15-year felony.

Frye is scheduled to be sentenced June 30.

