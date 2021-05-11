Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIBranch

Actions

Driver in 2019 fatal buggy crash pleads guilty

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
gavel-and-scales.jpg
Posted at 4:35 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 16:35:24-04

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — The driver charged with killing three children in a buggy crash two years ago has pled guilty to operating while intoxicated causing death, according to the Branch County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Tyler Frye, 21, reportedly crashed his vehicle into an Amish buggy on Kelly Road in June 2019, which we’re told resulted in the deaths of two children on scene with a third succumbing to injuries later in the hospital.

The prosecuting attorney's office says the charge is a 15-year felony.

Frye is scheduled to be sentenced June 30.

READ MORE: 3 children who died after buggy crash ID’d

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time