Crash ends with 20 damaged headstones in Branch County cemetery

BRONSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are working to determine the at-fault driver in a crash that resulted in 20 damaged headstones in a Branch County cemetery over the weekend.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Bronson Township early Saturday morning on Orland Road.

We’re told a pickup truck drove south when it lost control and barreled into St. Mary’s Cemetery, stopping when the truck flipped over on its side.

No one was seriously hurt but alcohol is a suspected factor.

It is not yet clear who was driving. MSP says a woman was found with the truck but a man was nearby with injuries suggesting he was involved in the crash.

Authorities are waiting for blood lab results to ascertain the identity of the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube