Coldwater woman triples Powerball winnings, scores $150K

LANSING, Mich. — A Coldwater woman is $150,000 richer after matching four numbers and the Powerball!

The drawing was held Oct. 7, according to the Michigan Lottery. Those numbers were 47-54-57-60-65 and PB: 19.

We’re told 39-year-old Brandy Bowditch initially won $50,000, then tripled it with the Power Play!

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at the PS Food Mart on W. Chicago Street.

“I scanned my ticket and got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so I handed my ticket to the clerk and asked what was going on with it. She looked the ticket over and told me I must have won big,” says Bowditch. “I checked the winning numbers on the Lottery app and was shocked when I realized the ticket was worth $150,000.“

Bowditch will use her winnings to pay off her house, pay her bills and save what’s left, the Michigan Lottery says.

