Coldwater police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist

COLDWATER, Mich. — Police in Coldwater are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist.

The Coldwater Department of Public Safety says officers responded to a hit-and-run crash Saturday night around 10:40 involving a bicyclist on US-12.

According to police, a black or dark-colored 4-door sedan was heading westbound on US-12 when it hit the bicyclist.

Police say the bicyclist was thrown from the bike, and the bike became lodged under the car. Police say the car dragged the bike for several blocks.

The bicyclist suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Police say the suspect vehicle was reported to have front-end damage.

Coldwater Police

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Coldwater police at (517) 278-4525.

