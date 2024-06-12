Coldwater man arrested for allegedly trying to kill older couple with car

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A Coldwater man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill two pedestrians with his car Monday.

Troopers responded to a crash in the 400 block of Simco Drive in Kinderhoop Township at about 7:30 p.m., according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told a married couple — a 77-year-old woman and 81-year-old man — was hit by a car while walking along the edge of the road. They were both hospitalized with critical injuries.

MSP tells us 22-year-old Macain Matthew Snyder was arrested and taken to the Branch County Jail later that evening.

Snyder was arraigned for two counts of attempted murder and two counts of leaving a crash scene causing impairment, troopers say. He was placed on a $1 million bond.

