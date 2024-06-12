Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIBranch

Actions

Coldwater man arrested for allegedly trying to kill older couple with car

MSP 06012024
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
MSP 06012024
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jun 12, 2024

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A Coldwater man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill two pedestrians with his car Monday.

Troopers responded to a crash in the 400 block of Simco Drive in Kinderhoop Township at about 7:30 p.m., according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told a married couple — a 77-year-old woman and 81-year-old man — was hit by a car while walking along the edge of the road. They were both hospitalized with critical injuries.

MSP tells us 22-year-old Macain Matthew Snyder was arrested and taken to the Branch County Jail later that evening.

Snyder was arraigned for two counts of attempted murder and two counts of leaving a crash scene causing impairment, troopers say. He was placed on a $1 million bond.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book