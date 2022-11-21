Coldwater firefighters save puppy from overdosing on fentanyl

COLDWATER, Mich. — Firefighters in Coldwater saved a puppy from overdosing on fentanyl.

Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 posted about the rescue on its Facebook page over the weekend.

According to firefighters, the puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch.

Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555

Whip’s owners brought her to firefighters, who administered two doses of Naloxone to the pup.

Firefighters posted on Facebook that Whip is doing just fine now.

Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555

According to the post, Whip will be monitored until her follow-up appointment with her veterinarian.

