Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIBranch

Actions

Coldwater firefighters save puppy from overdosing on fentanyl

puppy saved from od.jpg
Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555
puppy saved from od.jpg
puppy saved from od 2.jpg
Posted at 9:21 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 09:21:58-05

COLDWATER, Mich. — Firefighters in Coldwater saved a puppy from overdosing on fentanyl.

Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 posted about the rescue on its Facebook page over the weekend.

According to firefighters, the puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch.

puppy saved from od.jpg

Whip’s owners brought her to firefighters, who administered two doses of Naloxone to the pup.

Firefighters posted on Facebook that Whip is doing just fine now.

puppy saved from od 2.jpg

According to the post, Whip will be monitored until her follow-up appointment with her veterinarian.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered