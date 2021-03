KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Branch County Sheriff’s Office helped round up loose cattle in Kinderhook Township yesterday.

The sheriff’s office posted a video to their Facebook page depicting the event.

They say a herd of calves had gotten loose and were later found at I-69 in Copeland Road.

The sheriff’s office adds it took 40 minutes to drive the cattle back home, which was done with help from the local community.

