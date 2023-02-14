Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIBranch

Actions

Branch County deputies alert residents to wanted Indiana man

Donald Gene Squires.png
Steuben County Sheriff’s Office
Donald Gene Squires.png
Posted at 3:14 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 15:14:24-05

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies in Southwest Michigan are alerting residents of a man wanted out of Indiana.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) shared a Facebook post by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) saying 51-year-old Donald Gene Squires is wanted for operating while intoxicated.

We’re told Squires was involved in a Milgrove Township crash in August 2022 that resulted in the deaths of a couple from Long Beach Lake. Their child was left severely injured, deputies say.

A warrant was issued for Squires’s arrest late last month, according to SCSO, and it is believed he may have fled toward Branch County’s Bronson area.

Authorities describe Squires as a 5’7” tall white man with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he weighs around 180 pounds and may be sporting a beard or goatee.

Those with knowledge of Squires’s whereabouts are urged to connect with local authorities or SCSO.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather