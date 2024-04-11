Watch Now
Biker critical after crash with SUV pulling out of parking lot

Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 11, 2024
COLDWATER, Mich. — A biker is in critical condition after being hit by and SUV Wednesday evening.

Police in Coldwater say the 29-year-old Coldwater man was riding west on US-12 when the driver of the SUV attempted to pull out of the grocery store parking lot near Lott Rd just after 7 p.m.

Both the biker and driver were taken to Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital initially. The 48-year-old Camden woman was released, while the biker was flown to Ascension Borgess where he is still in critical condition.

Investigators tell FOX 17 they do not think he was wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

