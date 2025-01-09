Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Coldwater

COLDWATER, Mich. — A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car in Coldwater Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 8:10 a.m. near Chicago Street and Michigan Avenue, according to Coldwater Public Safety (CPS).

We’re told the 53-year-old Coldwater man tried to cross the street at Michigan Avenue when a passing vehicle hit him.

CPS says the man was taken to several hospitals after the crash. He has since passed away at an Indiana hospital.

The victim has been identified as Charles Edward Ward.

Authorities are waiting for autopsy results as investigation into the crash continues.

Potential witnesses to the crash are encouraged to connect with investigators at 517-278-4525.

