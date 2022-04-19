80-year-old Coldwater man dies in Branch County crash

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 80-year-old Coldwater man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ovid Township Tuesday morning.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Office tells us the man, identified as Gary Burkhardt, drove north on Centennial Road near Shady Oaks Drive when the car left the road and hit a tree.

We’re told attempts were made to save Burkhardt’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burkhardt’s female passenger was rushed to the ER at a Coldwater hospital after the crash, deputies say.

Both occupants wore seat belts when the crash took place.

