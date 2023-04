QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 30-year-old Portage woman died after a single-vehicle accident in Quincy Township on Sunday.

According to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Jonesville Road at about 2:37 p.m.

The Portage woman was traveling east bound on Jonesville Road. Her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree broadside.

The 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

