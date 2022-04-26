Watch
30+ pigs dead in Branch County barn fire

Quincy Fire Department
A barn fire in Branch County resulted in the deaths of 30–40 pigs and several sheep on April 25, 2022, according to the Quincy Fire Department.
Posted at 6:13 PM, Apr 26, 2022
QUINCY, Mich. — Between 30 and 40 pigs are dead after a fire ripped through a barn in Quincy early Monday morning.

The Quincy Fire Department (QFD) says a passerby reported the fire after spotting it from afar on Briggs Road near Bidwell Road.

We’re told multiple buildings were engulfed in flames, including a hip roof barn and two connected pole barns.

Fire officials say a handful of sheep were killed in addition to the pigs.

The fire was extinguished at around 8 a.m., the fire department explains.

QFD adds crew members were on scene for the rest of the day to put out the hot spots that lingered in the haystacks.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it was believed to have been started by something electrical, fire officials postulate.

The estimated property loss has not yet been determined.

