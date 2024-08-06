2 more people arrested for inmate's overdose death at Lakeland Correctional Facility

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two more arrests have been made in connection to an inmate who overdosed at Lakeland Correctional Facility last year.

William Wilson, 57, died suddenly on Oct. 29, 2023, according to Michigan State Police (MSP). An autopsy later revealed meth-filled balloons inside his body, and Wilson’s death was ruled the result of an overdose.

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) learned Wilson had obtained the balloons during a visit two days prior to his death. We’re told security footage shows a Detroit woman handing a small object to him. Wilson is also seen swallowing it.

The woman was taken into custody this March on several felonies, including delivery of a controlled substance causing death. MSP has since identified the suspect as Dezaray Brown-Bobo.

Troopers say two more people have been arrested: 30-year-old Evellis McGee — another inmate at Lakeland Correctional Facility — and 24-year-old Aaliyah Monet Lent from Saginaw for roles allegedly played in the smuggling operation. The suspects have been arraigned.

