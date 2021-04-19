2 injured, including 9-month-old, in crash involving semi

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old and a 9-month-old were ejected from a van through the back window during a Monday morning crash in Branch County.

Branch County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched about 8:55 a.m. to the crash on I-69 south of Herricksville Road in Girard Township, according to a news release.

A sheriff’s office investigation shows that the driver of the van, driven by 31-year-old Samantha Smith of Battle Creek, approached a northbound semi also traveling north.

She made an abrupt left turn to avoid hitting the semi, lost control on the left side of the road, doing a 180 spin, hitting the back wheels of the semi and sending the van into the median.

The two injured were not properly seatbelted in.

The 9-month-old was in a car seat.

Both were transported to Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne.

No other injuries were reported.

The Coldwater Fire Department, Lifecare Ambulance and MSP’s Marshall Post assisted during the incident.