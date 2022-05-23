Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIBranch

Actions

1 dead, 2 critically hurt in Branch County crash

MSP cruiser 04302022
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Michigan State Police are looking for two white males that surveillance pictures show are involved with several Branch County burglaries and thefts.
MSP cruiser 04302022
Posted at 11:26 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 11:26:10-04

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from Bath, Michigan, is dead after a crash in Branch County Friday evening.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened at the intersection of Sikorski Road and Gilead Lake Road in Bethel Township at around 5:30 p.m.

We’re told an SUV traveled east on Sikorski Road when it drove past the stop sign at Gilead Lake Road, hitting a southbound pickup truck.

The passenger inside the pickup died at the scene, authorities say. She has since been identified as Bath resident Laurie Bradley.

MSP tells us both drivers were taken to Bronson Hospital with critical injuries.

The SUV’s two passengers were taken to a Coldwater hospital with undisclosed injuries and were released Monday, troopers explain.

The crash remains under investigation. MSP does not suspect alcohol as a factor in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News