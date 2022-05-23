1 dead, 2 critically hurt in Branch County crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from Bath, Michigan, is dead after a crash in Branch County Friday evening.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened at the intersection of Sikorski Road and Gilead Lake Road in Bethel Township at around 5:30 p.m.

We’re told an SUV traveled east on Sikorski Road when it drove past the stop sign at Gilead Lake Road, hitting a southbound pickup truck.

The passenger inside the pickup died at the scene, authorities say. She has since been identified as Bath resident Laurie Bradley.

MSP tells us both drivers were taken to Bronson Hospital with critical injuries.

The SUV’s two passengers were taken to a Coldwater hospital with undisclosed injuries and were released Monday, troopers explain.

The crash remains under investigation. MSP does not suspect alcohol as a factor in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube