1 arrested after home invasion in Branch County

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was arrested after an early Monday morning home invasion in Branch County.

Michigan State Police troopers responded about 2 a.m. to the 300 block of Maple Road in Quincy Township, a news release said Tuesday.

Troopers were told that a 22-year-old woman from Jonesville had illegally entered the home while residents slept.

Homeowners awoke to the woman trying to climb into bed with them and “acting like she was under the influence.”

Troopers said she refused to leave, thinking she was inside her own home.

The husband and wife living in the home were able to force the woman out without having to use their legal firearm.

The woman left the scene in a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am.

She was found a few minutes later by troopers on the side of the road at Wildwood Road near Quincy-Ray Road.

A trooper recognized her based on the description given by the victims, investigated and took the woman into custody without incident.

MSP says the woman did display indicators of possible intoxication and denied any recollection of being inside the woman’s home.

She was identified, arrested for home invasion and drunken disorderly conduct and lodged at the Branch County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending her upcoming arraignment.