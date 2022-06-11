Benton Harbor officers looking for suspects in deadly shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Buss to find a 41-year-old Dowagiac man dead.

Benton Harbor DPS says video from the apartment complex shows at least ten people saw it happen, but officers say witnesses are being uncooperative and they refuse to come forward.

According to the video, two men dressed in dark colored clothing were watching the group before one man came over and intentionally pointed, aimed and fired at the victim.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety

Police say the second man came from another side and started shooting a rifle toward the group as they tried to run away.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety

Police are also looking for a third person who was seen walking with the two men before all three of them took off.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety

If you have any information about what happened or know any of the three people in the pictures, call the department’s tip line at (269) 927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

You can also give an anonymous tip via the TIP411 app. To download the app, search your app store by entering “Benton Harbor DPS.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube