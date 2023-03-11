Benton Harbor man arrested, dies in custody

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Undercover detectives arrested a man, for selling drugs, who later died while in custody, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET).

SWET detectives tried to buy meth from a 48-year-old Benton Harbor man Friday morning.

When the man met up with an undercover detective on Highland Avenue in Benton Township, SWET says he had less meth than what they had agreed to.

The man tried to run away, but police arrested him and questioned him about where the rest of the meth was.

Detectives say the man refused to tell them and they did not find any drugs on him during a search.

SWET says the man seemed fine, was talking normally and never requested medical care; however, when taken into a holding cell at the Berrien County jail, the man started throwing up.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died.

Michigan State Police are investigating the man’s death, and they believe he may have ingested a dangerous substance.

Now, investigators are waiting for autopsy results and toxicology analysis.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube