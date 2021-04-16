Aiming High: MDOT plans to demolish 3 freeway bridges in one night on I-94

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In an unusual move, the Michigan Department of Transportation has scheduled the demolition of three bridges over a freeway to be accomplished in 12 hours over a single night.

The demolition is part of the multi-year project east of Benton Harbor/St. Joseph that will connect the US-31 freeway to I-94, realign and rebuild two interchanges, build several new bridges, and add lanes to I-94.

The demolition requires the closure of the entire I-94 freeway for 1h2 hours between M-140 in Watervliet and Napier Avenue in Benton Township. The closure runs from 9 p.m. Saturday, April 17, to 9 a.m. Sunday, April 18.

The bridges being torn down at over I-94 at the I-94 Business Loop at Mile 33, Highland Avenue, and Territorial Road.

Traffic on I-94 eastbound will be detoured east on Napier Avenue to M-140, then north on M-140 to I-94. Westbound traffic will exit at M-140 at Watervliet, go south on M-140 to Napier Avenue, then west to I-94.

I-94 drivers who want to get to I-196 will be detoured differently.