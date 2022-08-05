Adult, 3 kids jump from 2nd-story to escape Benton Harbor house fire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) says four people had to jump from the second-story to escape a house fire.

Emergency crews responded to the house fire on Pipestone just before 11 a.m. Friday.

They say an adult and three children had jumped from a second-floor roof onto a trampoline in the backyard.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety

Fire crews were able to get the flames under control within 15 minutes.

The four people were not hurt; however, the department says a dog died in the fire.

Fire crews are still investigating, but believe an electrical issue caused the fire to start in the kitchen of the home.

BHDPS says the home did not have working smoke detectors.

The department wants to remind community members that each bedroom, hallway and basement need a working smoke detector, and, through MI-Prevention, it will supply residents with working ten-year battery smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors for free.

