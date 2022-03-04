2 men accused of breaking into Berrien County business, attempting to steal $60K worth of merchandise

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two Chicago men were arrested after deputies say they broke into a Berrien County business and tried to steal $60,000 worth of merchandise.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the break-in happened Friday around 1:35 a.m. at a warehouse on Gast Road in Lake Township.

Deputies say the owner of the warehouse contacted police after spotting two people inside the building on his surveillance cameras.

Deputies, along with Michigan State Police troopers and officers from the Bridgeman City Police Department, arrived at the warehouse and determined that the two suspects had broken into the warehouse before running away on foot.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says they deployed a drone with a thermal image camera to check the woods around the building.

Deputies say the drone was able to spot two individuals hiding in the woods. Law enforcement officials were able to take the two men into custody without incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, police found two vehicles at the scene loaded with $60,000 worth of merchandise from the business.