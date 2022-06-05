South Korean artist Royyal Dog's downtown Grand Rapids mural to be unveiled on June 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — South Korean artist Royyal Dog’s mural on the Hopson Flats building in downtown Grand Rapids will be unveiled on Friday, June 10 at 4 p.m. A street party and community celebration will also be held after the unveiling until 10 p.m.

Royyal Dogg, also known as Chris Canyang Shim, began working on the mural on May 25. While creating the image, he worked on a scaffolding that was attached to the side of the Hopson Flats building. The street party and community celebration will include a Founders Beer Tent, which will have a Royyal Dog custom draft. It will also have food trucks such as B.D.’s BBQ, The Falafel Truck, Ice Box Brand Ice Cream, Around Baking Company, and A & L Tacos. The event will also have musical performances by David Strumfeld and the Great Scott Band. There will also be outdoor games and henna design provided by Grassroot Henna.

Royyal Dogg’s work has been shown in the Netherlands, Israel, Sydney, South Korea, and across the United States. His other work includes a portrait of Michelle Obama in Chicago, Rihana in Los Angeles, and a mural with Los Angeles Lakers players Russell Westbrook, Lebron James, and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles. His Los Angeles Lakers mural was later shown on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2021.

