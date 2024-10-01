'Sometimes it's kind of a struggle': Priority Health's diaper distribution helping families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to the Institute for Family Studies, the expected cost of raising a child ranges from about $200,000 to $400,000 — and the expenses start with newborns in diapers.

For families with young children who would not otherwise be able to afford the expense of newborn necessities, Priority Health funded a diaper distribution.

“We know that this is a need," Michelle Harris, senior marketing specialist for Priority Health, said. "Unfortunately in the community, sometimes if you have to buy diapers, then you're not buying food. So if we can alleviate that need by providing diapers, we are happy to do so.”

The amount of donated diapers totaled 67,000; every parent was given a sleeve of diapers, as well as a pack of wipes and a first aid kit.

Mariano Garcia is a grandpa that came to get free diapers for his grandsons. “It means a lot; the community of Grand Rapids is doing a lot for the people who need help," Garcia said.

Garcia knows how costly kids can get, which is why he did everything he could to make sure his daughter has help raising her children. “Sometimes it's kind of a struggle getting all of the stuff that she needs," Garcia remarked.

In addition to diapers and first aid kits, Priority Health handed out resource pamphlets detailing Priority Health programs, information on transportation assistance for Medicaid members, etc. The resource pamphlets also included information on Saint Gianna's No-Cost Baby Boutique, which is a completely community-funded organization that serves families with children 0 to 5 years old.

Carol Maurer, director of Development and Community Outreach at Catholic Charities West Michigan, said, “We really want to give parents a dignified shopping experience for their children.”

They stock their shelves with newborn and maternity clothes, bottles, cribs, high chairs, mattresses, and pack and plays.

“We also take monetary sponsorships from the community to be able to purchase things like diapers, like here today with Priority Health,” Maurer said.

From dollars to diapers, now Garcia and dozens of other families have one less thing to worry about.

Saint Gianna's No-Cost Baby Boutique is open Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on Saint Gianna's No-Cost Baby Boutique, click here under "Baby and Toddler Boutiques."

