Snowmobilers rescued after falling through Croton Dam Pond ice

CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Newaygo County Deputies were called to the Croton Dam Pond after 10 p.m. Thursday; a pair of snowmobilers had fallen through the ice.

By the time they got there, one of the snowmobilers were able to pull themselves to safety, leaving rescuers from NCSO and Croton Fire Department to pull the other out.

Both were taken to Gerber Memorial Hospital by Life EMS to be treated for hypothermia, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office said, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident.

