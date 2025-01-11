Snow falls, and tires spin; slippery conditions out on the roads

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Snow has been coming down all night, and many around the state are seeing it pile up.

"Even if you have a 4WD, it’s not worth it. Slow down; I have a 16-year-old driver," Lori Peterson said.

All this winter weather means road crews around West Michigan are working hard. We stopped by the Ottawa County Road Commission Friday evening, and almost all of the trucks were out on the job.

Only one truck was in the backyard, with the driver filling up its tank.

The road commission has 60 to 70 drivers. They explain that they’ll be working 24-7 over the weekend. The road commission adds that plenty of salt is ready to go.

However, the frigid cold temperatures are a problem. As temperatures dip, trucks have to switch to a more sand mixture to provide better traction.

Now, when it comes to plowing these roads, they will concentrate on the main roads, like the highways. So, people living on the side streets give these drivers time.

Just be patient. We have over 1,700 miles of roads that we maintain here in Ottawa County, so it can take some time. And just because you don't see one right by your house right now doesn't mean we're not out there, you know, fighting this battle," Ottawa County Road Commission Communications Administrator Alex Doty said.

