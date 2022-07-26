Snack recall expanded after internal investigation

MICHIGAN — Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC is expanding a recall issued June 30th after products were found with plastic pieces in them.

Products now part of the recall were added to the list below and include Trader Joe’s Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies, as well as several Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals and Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies.

The company says the expansion is out of abundance of caution after an internal investigation.

The snacks were sold online and in stores throughout the U.S.

If you've bought any of the products with the UPCs or Best By dates below, do not eat them; throw the remaining product away