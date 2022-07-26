Watch Now
Snack recall expanded after internal investigation

Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC adds 4 products to recall for plastic pieces, includes some Trader Joe's Soft Baked Cookies.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jul 26, 2022
MICHIGAN — Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC is expanding a recall issued June 30th after products were found with plastic pieces in them.

Products now part of the recall were added to the list below and include Trader Joe’s Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies, as well as several Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals and Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies.

The company says the expansion is out of abundance of caution after an internal investigation.

The snacks were sold online and in stores throughout the U.S.

If you've bought any of the products with the UPCs or Best By dates below, do not eat them; throw the remaining product away

PRODUCTRETAIL UPCBEST BUY DATES
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6 oz8535220001842/4/2023, 3/4/2023, 3/10/2023
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz8535220001912/5/2023, 2/6/2023, 3/5/2023
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz8535220002143/6/2023
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz8195970138013/3/2023
Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz8535220006273/3/2023
Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz819597011258

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals - Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz8195970125692/3/2023, 2/4/2023, 2/12/2023, 2/13/2023, 2/20/2023, 3/12/2023, 3/13/2023
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz81959701257612/31/2022, 1/6/2023, 1/7/2023, 1/19/2023, 1/20/2023, 2/12/2023
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz8195970125832/3/2023, 2/10/2023, 2/11/2023 , 2/17/2023 , 3/10/2023 
Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz8195970132901/10/2023
Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz8195970133131/10/2023
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies - Amazon Variety Pack - (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) - 6/6 oz8195970145189/24/2022, 1/20/2023
Trader Joe’s Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies, 6 oz.0094 07572/3/2023
