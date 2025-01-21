'Slow down': Winter roads lead to increased crashes

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As temperatures continue to drop, the roads are getting worse.

“Bad, bad roads. Stay home if you can, don't go out on them," said Michigander Jonathon Beisel. “They can't keep up with the salt. That’s what it is... it's too cold to keep up with salt.”

Steve Roon, Director of Maintenance and Local Road Construction for Kent County Road Commission, says these conditions call for sand and abrasives on the roads.

But crashes still happen. “We’ve got some that were bigger than we'd ever want, with some multi-car pileups and things like that,” Roon said.

Crystal Heykoop, Operations Manager at Eagle Towning, says part of the problem is a layer of ice underneath the snowy roads.

“We’re seeing a lot of people hitting the back of a car in front of them because they're just not slowing down quick enough," Heykoop said. "They're not leaving enough space in between the two vehicles.”

Michelle Robinson, Public Information Officer for the Michigan State Police Sixth District, has an urgent request for drivers: slow down and space out. “We encourage you, that if you do need help, put a t-shirt or some kind of rag outside of your window, which will let motorists know that you need help,” Robinson said.

Here are some additional tips when driving in winter weather:

1. If you’re in a crash, stay inside your vehicle.

2. Keep an emergency kit in your car to stay warm, like an extra coat, gloves, and blanket.

3. Keep your headlights on, day and night, so the trucks plowing the snow can see you when their visibility is compromised.

4. If you see red, show red... meaning drive slow and give yourself plenty of time to brake.

5. Allow double the time to get to your destination.

“Slow down and move over for essential vehicles, for anybody working the roadside, so that everybody can safely get to their next destination," Heykoop said.

With frigid temps expected to continue, be mindful of your speed, and take as many precautions possible.

“If you see somebody on the side of the road, slow down," Beisel said. "It saves lives.”

