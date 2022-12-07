Siren tests at Croton, Hardy and Rogers dams scheduled for next week

NEWAYGO/MECOSTA COUNTIES, Mich. — An emergency siren test is scheduled to take place at several West Michigan dams next week.

Consumers Energy says tests will be conducted at the Croton, Hardy and Rogers dams Wednesday, Dec. 14 at approximately 9 a.m.

We’re told tests will consist of a voice message, a siren lasting 30 seconds, followed by another voice message.

No civilian action is required while testing takes place.

In emergency situations, the sirens would be activated to warn community members of dam failures, the energy provider says. Residents on or near the river during such a scenario are advised to retreat to higher ground.

Consumers Energy warns dams can pose a unique danger in the winter because ice-covered reservoirs are not stable. Community members are advised to stay off the ice, including along downriver areas.

