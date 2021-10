GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Ramble + Rowe is hosting a Sip n Shop event on October 3.

The event will be held at Eastern Kille Distillery in Grand Rapids and will feature a mix of small buisness vendors.

The vendors include Beviamo, Ramble + Rowe, Eastern Kille Distillery, Feather & Fringe, LCB Naturals, Benevolent Whispers, Basic Bee, Cookies H + H Bakery Co., Whipped a Brunch Truck and Spritz Color Bar.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there is no charge to attend.