Single vehicle crash in Howard Township results in injuries of 21-year-old

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, a crash resulted in injuries of one driver in Howard Township today.

Berrien Springs resident Noah Heiermann, 21, was driving on Terminal Street in Howard Township when he lost control of the vehicle striking a vehicle.

Howard Township Fire Department extricated Heiermann from the vehicle and he was transported by SMACS Ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries Sheriff Behnke reports.

The crash remains under investigation.