Silver Lake beach closed for 'high bacteria levels' ahead of July 4

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — A Lake Michigan beach is closed for “high bacteria levels” a day before the Fourth of July.

The closure impacts Lighthouse Beach at Silver Lake State Park, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

Data shows it’s the first time the beach was closed since 2013.

EGLE says samples taken on Tuesday returned high levels of bacteria on the north side of the beach.

Check back with EGLE’s website for updates.

