Sign up now for School of Rock music camp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School of Rock Grand Rapids has announced its three week long summer music camp schedule for 2022 and they are encouraging everyone of all skill levels to sign up.

The music camps are geared toward children and young adults.

Camps include Rock 101 geared toward beginners ages 7-12, that will be held June 13-17. Songwriting for those ages 7-18 who want to learn how to write their own song, that will be held from June 18-22nd. The final camp of the season is known as rookies, which will be held August 1-5, This camp is geared for kids 5-7 who have little to no experience with music but want to learn about different instruments.

If you'd like to learn more about the camps or sign your kid up for a camp, visit the School of Rock website.