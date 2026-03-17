Shooting investigation underway at I-94 Rest Area

WATERVLIET TWP., Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at an I-94 Rest Area in Berrien County.

They say it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the rest area along I-94 WB in Watervliet Twp. A 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

A 26-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on shooting-related charges. The Sheriff's Office said it will not be releasing his name before arraignment.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

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