Shooting in Ottawa County leaves 19-year-old critically injured

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday night, leaving a 19-year-old male with critical injuries.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10700 block of 2nd Ave. in Tallmadge Township around 11:11 p.m. on May 9th after receiving reports of gunfire and a possible victim.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that a group of acquaintances were gathered at the residence for a social event when a 20-year-old male began firing a gun for an unknown reason, striking the 19-year-old.

Deputies say the shooting occurred inside the residence, and all of the individuals at the residence were known to each other.

Deputies add that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Detectives are currently working with the 20-year-old suspect to determine the motive behind the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or moclips.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube