Shooting in Grand Rapids send 3 to the hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were hospitalized Thanksgiving morning after a shooting on Burton St near Division Ave, the Grand Rapids Police Department told FOX 17.

The victims are all being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. and, so far, police have no suspect information to share with the public.

Grand Rapids Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to reach out to Silent Observer or GRPD at 616-456-3400.

