Sheriff's Office releases surveillance images of dog who attacked 9-year-old boy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a dog involved in attacking a young boy in February.

On February 11, 2024, 9-year-old Desean Bass was walking near the playground of his school, River City Scholars on Evergreen.

As he made his way across a basketball court, the dog started biting the boy's face.

"It bit my nose and it makes it hard to talk," Bass told FOX 17 a day after the attack.

"The dog chased me, and it attacked me. It started biting me everywhere."

thumbnail_River City Scholars Dog Attack 1.jpeg Surveillance Image 1: Showing Feb 11, 2024 dog attack Scripps/ Kent Co. Sheriff's Office thumbnail_River City Scholars Dog Attack 3.jpeg Surveillance Image 2: Showing Feb 11, 2024 dog attack Scripps/ Kent Co. Sheriff's Office thumbnail_River City Scholars Dog Attack 2.jpeg Surveillance Image 3: Showing Feb 11, 2024 dog attack Scripps/ Kent Co. Sheriff's Office

On Monday, February 19, the Kent County Sheriff's Office put out a notice asking for help in identifying the dog's owner.

Sharing three screen shots from a surveillance video, they wrote "Kent County Animal Control is looking to identify the owner of a dog related to an animal attack of a 9-year-old boy on February 11, 2024."

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Kent County Animal Control office at (616) 632-6100 or submit information anonymously to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

