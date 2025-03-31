Severe weather leaves damage, power outages across West Michigan

A powerful line of storms moved across West Michigan Sunday evening, damaging buildings, toppling trees and leaving thousands of people without power.

Consumers Energy reports power outages across the state

Consumers Energy on Outages after Severe Storms

As of 10:40 p.m. Sunday night, the utility reports that 192,000+ households across the state are without power.

“The severe thunderstorms impacted over a hundred thousand of our customers, and we appreciate their patience as our crews in the southern part of the state move into damage assessment mode tonight,” said Chris Fultz, one of Consumers Energy’s officers in charge of storm response. “Our crews were standing ready for the weather to leave the state in order to help our customers and have now transitioned into restoration.”

Most estimated restoration times in West Michigan range between Monday and Tuesday. You can check the status of an outage on the Consumers Energy outage map.

Man says he saw tornado form in Newaygo County

FOX 17's Matt Witkos spoke with a man in the Grant area, who says he saw a tornado form, then went to loved ones homes to warn them about the severe weather.

Beach Elementary in Fruitport Township closed Monday

Fruitport Community Schools says Beach Elementary will be closed Monday due to storm damage. According to the district, the gymnasium roof was blown off, and there is significant flooding inside the building. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but it's possible the closure may be extended.

Winds topple gas station canopy in Oshtemo Township

The canopy at the Marathon Gas Station on W. Main St. in Oshtemo Township was blown over by strong winds. The community's fire department says the business will remain closed until crews can safely stabilize the structure.

Storm damage in Portage

In one Portage neighborhood, strong winds uprooted trees, knocked down power lines, and blew around debris.

