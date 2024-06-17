Severe Storm Damage in Southwest Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Southwest Michigan was hit again with severe weather downing trees and flooding roads. Some people are also without power during the hottest stretch of 2024.

People were out Monday afternoon cleaning up what mother nature left. The storms started Sunday around sunset.

“Holy Crap, there goes the trampoline.

In Bloomingdale Jeremiah Ashbrook caught video of the storm blowing his trampoline away

Near Hamilton, the storm picked up Cindi Kolean’s metal gazebo and sent it flying. Her neighbors van and car damaged by a fallen trees.

“A lot of thunder lightning. I thought we had a couple of boomers right in our backyard. It was strong. Said Richard Gazley.

As the storms moved east, they hit Kalamazoo County with winds as high as 76 mile per hour according to the national weather service

Leaving many roads closed, like Lover’s Lane, because of trees blocking the road

Besides strong winds the storms also had heavy rain which left roads flooded like crosstown parkway and park street.

Richard Gazley says, “Quite windy, really windy. I just walked the neighborhood and people that are thought of tornado come through. Not as bad but…”

“Like around 1230 We just heard the power lines pop.”, said Grecia Ramirez

Homes near Cork Street and Emerald Drive had no electricity because the high winds knocked over some power poles.

“It’s pretty hot in the house.”, said Grecia

To beat the heat, she along with her brothers were sitting in their truck to stay cool but unfortunately inside all her family’s food is spoiling.

Grecia Ramirez says, “We got two fridges in the house. So, one of them the ice is already like melting and like it's coming into puddles.

Consumers energy says they have crews all over the area working to restore power, and remember, if you come across a downed power line stay at least 25 feet away.

